Turning ELD data into a  competitive edge

For years, electronic logging devices (ELD) were treated as little more than compliance tools, recording hours of service to satisfy regulators. ELDs are no longer just boxes to check, they are a part of a bigger tech evolution in the supply chain.

At their core, ELDs collect a steady stream of information: engine diagnostics, GPS location, time-stamped movements, and driver behavior. This data illuminates every friction point across a fleet, from fuel waste and idle time to route inefficiencies and driver performance. In other words, it turns intuition into insight.

Route efficiency is one of the clearest benefits. By tracking out-of-route miles, dwell times, and terminal bottlenecks, fleets can optimize dispatch, reduce idle fuel burn, and price lanes more accurately. Fuel efficiency gains follow naturally: idling, speeding, harsh acceleration, and inefficient gear use leave measurable traces in the data, which can be addressed through targeted driver coaching.

Rather than following rigid mileage schedules, modern fleets now use ELD and telematics data to spot mechanical issues before they cause downtime.