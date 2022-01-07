Turning truckers into Ironman

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Rolling Strong president and creator Steve Kane about his journey from driver to Ironman. Find out how he got on this highway to health and how you can meet your new year’s resolution to turn your body into Tony Stark’s Mark 1 Ironman suit.

Our highlight on health doesn’t end there. Julie Dillon, Health & Wellness Manager at St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund joins us to talk about putting the brakes on diabetes. Their diabetes prevention program kicks off Jan 10th and we’ll learn how you can get involved.

Aaron Terrazas, Director, Economic Research at Convoy Inc takes us through their latest freight insights report. We’ll find out just how important both freight data and a driver’s time are becoming.

Vipul Shah, Chief Product Officer at NEXT Trucking talks about the drive for increased collaboration between federal agencies and the private stakeholders at the port. Is it a good thing?

Plus, electric truck production cutting in line ahead of diesel orders; truck driver killed hauling a load of steel sheet piles; feds fast-tracking controversial trucker pilot program; new bathroom bill aims to give drivers relief; the cat came back and more.

