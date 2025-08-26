Two state troopers who falsified CDL test results get short jail sentences in Massachusetts

The 2024 indictment of several Massachusetts state troopers in charge of the commonwealth’s CDL testing program along with two civilians in a scheme to collect bribes in exchange for passing grades on the tests is heading toward further resolution for the defendants, with two of them recently sentenced to short periods in jail as well as other penalties.

Former trooper Calvin Butner on August 12 received a sentence of 3 months in jail, 12 months of supervised release with the first three served as home confinement, and a $900 “special assessment,” according to the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

Four days earlier, Perry Mendes, who like Butner was a state trooper, received one month in jail, also 12 months of supervised release but with two of them in home confinement and a $600 special assessment.