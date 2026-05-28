Newsletters Contact Us

American ShipperContainer ShippingMaritimeNewsTop Stories

U.S. fines Maersk $1.9 million over detention charges

Carrier agrees to settlement over third party billing

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen)

Maersk has agreed to pay a $1.9 million civil penalty to the Federal Maritime Commission over detention charges billed to third parties that had not agreed to Maersk’s bills of lading, service contracts, or tariffs.

The FMC said the settlement resolved allegations that Maersk assessed detention charges against third parties who had not consented to be bound by its contract terms. Maersk (OTC: AMKBY)did not admit to any violation.

Under the settlement, Maersk agreed to stop the practice, amend its U.S. tariff rules so “merchant” is limited to shippers, consignees, and beneficial cargo interests, and provide refunds and waivers to impacted third parties. The FMC also said the penalty payment goes to the U.S. General Fund, not to the FMC itself.

For shippers and cargo interests, the key issue is who can legally be billed for detention charges. This settlement suggests carriers need tighter billing practices and clearer alignment between tariffs, contracts, and the parties actually bound by them.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

Maersk denies report its vessel transited dangerous Mideast route

WATCH: Port of Virginia CEO talks about tariffs, investment, and why her new cranes are the most unique among U.S. container hubs

Port Houston sees April cargo dip, expects rebound in May

ILA’s McNamara enters International Maritime Hall of Fame

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
AI

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post • Chicago, IL
Register Now
FreightTech

F3: Future of Freight Festival

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
AI Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • The Old Post • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.