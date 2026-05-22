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ILA’s McNamara enters International Maritime Hall of Fame

Longtime spokesman with longshore union for 44 years

Stuart Chirls
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James A. McNamara (left) of the ILA was inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame this week. (Photo: Maritime Association of the Port of New York & New Jersey)

Veteran New York-New Jersey longshore union executive James W. McNamara is the newest member of the International Maritime Hall of Fame.

McNamara was inducted by International Longshoremen’s Association International President Harold J. Daggett at a ceremony this week at The Lighthouse at New York’s Chelsea Piers. 

Chief of Staff McNamara, the union’s spokesman, has spent 44 years with the ILA, and was honored for his enduring leadership, advocacy for longshore workers, and transformative charitable contributions to the maritime community. He joined the union during a period of major upheaval spurred by containerization and remained committed to his role, helping to shape the modern ILA into the strong, unified organization it is today. He also helped raise more than $10 million for the ILA Children’s Fund.

Also honored were Robert P. Burke, chief executive of Ridgebury Tankers; Capt. John W. Murray, CEO, Canaveral Port Authority; and Ted Tregurtha, president and CEO, Moran Towing.

“These leaders have tirelessly championed progress, elevating the standards of our entire community,” said Executive Director Stephen Lyman of the Maritime Association of the Port of New York/New Jersey.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.