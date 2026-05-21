Newsletters Contact Us

American ShipperContainer ShippingMaritimeNewsTop Stories

DoJ indicts Chinese container makers on price-fixing charges

Seven executives also named in alleged global conspiracy

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen)

The Justice Department this week unsealed an indictment charging four major Chinese shipping container manufacturers and seven executives with a global conspiracy to restrict output and fix the prices of ocean shipping containers, which dramatically inflated costs for American consumers and businesses. 

The indictment unsealed May 19 charged China International Marine Containers (CIMC), Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment, CXIC Group Containers, and Singamas Container Holdings, DoJ said in a release.

The firms, which control 95% of the world’s standard dry shipping containers, are accused of suppressing output by reducing factory shifts, installing surveillance cameras to enforce limits, and agreeing not to build new factories.

The conspiracy allegedly caused container prices to roughly double between 2019 and 2021, leading to up to a 100-fold increase in profits for some of the companies.

Market estimates put shipping containers in active circulation at about 17 million worldwide, with roughly 5 million in active transit at any given time. Ocean carriers moved approximately 193 million containers in 2025, according to Container Trade Statistics.

The grand jury secretly indicted the defendants in October 2025. On April 14, 2026, French authorities intercepted and arrested one of the executives, Vick Ma, at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.

The defendants are charged with felony violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

Quarterly loss for Zim ahead of Hapag-Lloyd takeover

Is peak season here? Trans-Pacific rates level in latest week

Could new Zim offer start bidding war? 

This autonomous ship mooring system really sucks – and that’s a good thing

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
AI

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post • Chicago, IL
Register Now
Rail

Future of Rail Symposium

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

July 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga TN
Register Now
FreightTech

F3: Future of Freight Festival

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

October 27, 2026 – October 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
AI Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • The Old Post • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Rail Future of Rail Symposium Jul 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga TN

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga TN Register Now
FreightTech F3: Future of Freight Festival Oct 27 – Oct 28 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.