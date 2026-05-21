DoJ indicts Chinese container makers on price-fixing charges

The Justice Department this week unsealed an indictment charging four major Chinese shipping container manufacturers and seven executives with a global conspiracy to restrict output and fix the prices of ocean shipping containers, which dramatically inflated costs for American consumers and businesses.
The indictment unsealed May 19 charged China International Marine Containers (CIMC), Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment, CXIC Group Containers, and Singamas Container Holdings, DoJ said in a release.
The firms, which control 95% of the world’s standard dry shipping containers, are accused of suppressing output by reducing factory shifts, installing surveillance cameras to enforce limits, and agreeing not to build new factories.
The conspiracy allegedly caused container prices to roughly double between 2019 and 2021, leading to up to a 100-fold increase in profits for some of the companies.
Market estimates put shipping containers in active circulation at about 17 million worldwide, with roughly 5 million in active transit at any given time. Ocean carriers moved approximately 193 million containers in 2025, according to Container Trade Statistics.
The grand jury secretly indicted the defendants in October 2025. On April 14, 2026, French authorities intercepted and arrested one of the executives, Vick Ma, at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.
The defendants are charged with felony violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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