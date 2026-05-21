DoJ indicts Chinese container makers on price-fixing charges

The Justice Department this week unsealed an indictment charging four major Chinese shipping container manufacturers and seven executives with a global conspiracy to restrict output and fix the prices of ocean shipping containers, which dramatically inflated costs for American consumers and businesses.

The indictment unsealed May 19 charged China International Marine Containers (CIMC), Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment, CXIC Group Containers, and Singamas Container Holdings, DoJ said in a release.

The firms, which control 95% of the world’s standard dry shipping containers, are accused of suppressing output by reducing factory shifts, installing surveillance cameras to enforce limits, and agreeing not to build new factories.

The conspiracy allegedly caused container prices to roughly double between 2019 and 2021, leading to up to a 100-fold increase in profits for some of the companies.