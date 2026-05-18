Could new Zim offer start bidding war? 

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has approved a takeover but the deal could be put on hold after a new investor proposed a richer offer.

The Israeli liner earlier this year agreed to be acquired by Hapag-Lloyd of Germany and investor FIMI Opportunity Funds of Israel for $4.2 billion. That valued Zim at $35 per share, or a 58% premium at that time. The terms of the deal call for the creation of a separate entity, New Zim, which for national security purposes would control 16 Israel-flagged vessels, the Zim brand and a golden share owned by the government.

The company’s shareholders overwhelmingly approved the deal in late April.

Hapag-Lloyd is the fifth-largest container carrier in the world. Zim would add capacity of about 700,000 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), but not move Hapag-Lloyd up in the rankings.