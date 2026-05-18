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This autonomous ship mooring system really sucks – and that’s a good thing

China port berths container ship in 30 seconds: Report

Stuart Chirls
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Vacuum mooring system at the Port of Qingdao, China. (Screengrab of CGTN video)

A vacuum-based ship mooring system for the first time has been deployed at northern China’s Port of Qingdao.

Reports say the autonomous technology, deployed in January, berthed a container ship in 30 seconds. It’s also safer, since workers aren’t required to secure mooring lines.

A total of 13 vacuum mooring units shorten the mooring process from a half-hour for a single ship.

Qingdao is the fifth-busiest port in the world, handling 32.89 million twenty foot equivalent units in 2025, an increase of more than 6% from the previous year.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.