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Lower revenue, higher costs drive Hapag-Lloyd to loss 

Weather, Strait of Hormuz blockade disrupted operations

Stuart Chirls
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(Photo: Hapag-Lloyd)

Hapag-Lloyd saw profits evaporate in the first quarter as weather and the Mideast conflict disrupted operations.

The world’s fifth-largest ocean container line said liner revenue fell 8% to $4.8 billion year-over year on volume that was narrowly off 1% at 3.2 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs). 

That compared to global volume that increased 4.4%, according to Container Trade Statistics.

Liner earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBIT) dropped to a loss of $174 million. 

The average freight rate of $1,330 per TEU was weaker by 9.5% from the year-ago quarter. That was in line with CTS data showing a 9.7% decline.

“The first quarter of 2026 was unsatisfactory for us, with weather-related supply chain disruptions [in the Atlantic] and pressure on freight rates leading to significantly lower results,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, chief executive of Hapag-Lloyd AG, in an earnings release.

Hapag-Lloyd maintained full-year 2026 guidance of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.1 billion–$3.1 billion; and EBIT of a loss of $1.5 billion to a profit of $500 million.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.