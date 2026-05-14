Lower revenue, higher costs drive Hapag-Lloyd to loss 

Hapag-Lloyd saw profits evaporate in the first quarter as weather and the Mideast conflict disrupted operations.

The world’s fifth-largest ocean container line said liner revenue fell 8% to $4.8 billion year-over year on volume that was narrowly off 1% at 3.2 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs).

That compared to global volume that increased 4.4%, according to Container Trade Statistics.

Liner earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBIT) dropped to a loss of $174 million.