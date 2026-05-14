Lower revenue, higher costs drive Hapag-Lloyd to loss 

Hapag-Lloyd saw profits evaporate in the first quarter as weather and the Mideast conflict disrupted operations.
The world’s fifth-largest ocean container line said liner revenue fell 8% to $4.8 billion year-over year on volume that was narrowly off 1% at 3.2 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs).
That compared to global volume that increased 4.4%, according to Container Trade Statistics.
Liner earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBIT) dropped to a loss of $174 million.
The average freight rate of $1,330 per TEU was weaker by 9.5% from the year-ago quarter. That was in line with CTS data showing a 9.7% decline.
“The first quarter of 2026 was unsatisfactory for us, with weather-related supply chain disruptions [in the Atlantic] and pressure on freight rates leading to significantly lower results,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, chief executive of Hapag-Lloyd AG, in an earnings release.
Hapag-Lloyd maintained full-year 2026 guidance of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.1 billion–$3.1 billion; and EBIT of a loss of $1.5 billion to a profit of $500 million.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Related coverage:
U.S. charges ship operators in fatal Baltimore bridge collapse
Eyeing growth, chassis provider CCM appoints new SVP-General Counsel
Top 10 ocean forwarder opens new U.S. headquarters
Freight Fraud Symposium
Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
Future of Rail Symposium
Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.
Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH Register Now
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL Register Now
Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now