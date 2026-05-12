Top 10 ocean forwarder opens new U.S. headquarters

LX Pantos Americas launched the official opening of its new Americas regional headquarters at the Glenpointe Center in Teaneck, New Jersey.
The company, which serves North and South America, is the Americas regional organization of Seoul-based LX Pantos, South Korea’s leading global logistics company. Pantos ranked in the top 10 of global ocean forwarders in 2025 with volume of 1.569 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), and among the top 15 of overall forwarding. It provides logistics solutions across sea, air, rail, and contract logistics through a worldwide network spanning more than 40 countries.
The opening ceremony held this past week was attended by representatives of Sen. Andy Kim and state Assemblywoman Ellen Park.
“Today we celebrate the relationships that have made this journey possible. Gathering together with valued customers, trusted partners and distinguished community leaders for this important program provided insight, reflection and a shared vision for the future of global supply chains,” said David Bang, chief executive of LX Pantos Americas. “This new chapter underscores our continued commitment to innovation, partnership and a broad, deeply integrated portfolio that enables us to deliver world-class logistics solutions across the Americas and beyond – all powered by our passionate and dedicated colleagues across the region.”
In 2025 Pantos announced Boxlinks, a joint venture with liner operator Ocean Network Express (ONE) offering end-to-end U.S. domestic intermodal transportation services.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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