U.S.-managed bulk ship attacked in Persian Gulf

A bulk carrier managed by a U.S. company was hit by suspected hostile fire in the Persian Gulf, one of several ships to be attacked in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend as the United States and Iran fail to reach agreement on a permanent ceasefire.

The UK’s Maritime Operations Center on Monday said the Safesea Neha, a 590-foot bulk vessel sailing under the Marshall Islands flag and managed by U.S.-based Safesea Group, was reportedly struck by a projectile on May 10 near Doha, Qatar. The incident caused a small fire but no injuries aboard the 16-year old ship.

The incident is the first against a merchant ship with U.S. ties since the peace process between the U.S. and Iran began.

The ship provides logistics support for United Nations peacekeeping missions, the World Food Programme, and the U.S. General Services Administration.