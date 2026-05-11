U.S.-managed bulk ship attacked in Persian Gulf

A bulk carrier managed by a U.S. company was hit by suspected hostile fire in the Persian Gulf, one of several ships to be attacked in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend as the United States and Iran fail to reach agreement on a permanent ceasefire.
The UK’s Maritime Operations Center on Monday said the Safesea Neha, a 590-foot bulk vessel sailing under the Marshall Islands flag and managed by U.S.-based Safesea Group, was reportedly struck by a projectile on May 10 near Doha, Qatar. The incident caused a small fire but no injuries aboard the 16-year old ship.
The incident is the first against a merchant ship with U.S. ties since the peace process between the U.S. and Iran began.
The ship provides logistics support for United Nations peacekeeping missions, the World Food Programme, and the U.S. General Services Administration.
Based in Piscataway, N.J., Safesea provides vessel management and other maritime logistics services.
Global shipping rate futures have seen some stabilization over the past week, an indication that carriers are managing the ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to moderate price surges. An estimated 1,500 vessels remain trapped in the gulf.
The U.S. Central Command said it disabled two Iranian tankers over the weekend, while three naval vessels came under attack by Iran.
President Donald Trump rejected the latest peace proposal by Tehran. The government there said it would not submit to U.S. demands, particularly over possession of its uranium stockpile.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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