Newsletters Contact Us

American ShipperContainer ShippingMaritimeNewsTop Stories

U.S.-managed bulk ship attacked in Persian Gulf

Shipping rate futures stabilize as lines manage surges 

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: Safesea)

A bulk carrier managed by a U.S. company was hit by suspected hostile fire in the Persian Gulf, one of several ships to be attacked in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend as the United States and Iran fail to reach agreement on a permanent ceasefire. 

The UK’s Maritime Operations Center on Monday said the Safesea Neha, a 590-foot bulk vessel sailing under the Marshall Islands flag and managed by U.S.-based Safesea Group, was reportedly struck by a projectile on May 10 near Doha, Qatar. The incident caused a small fire but no injuries aboard the 16-year old ship.

The incident is the first against a merchant ship with U.S. ties since the peace process between the U.S. and Iran began.

The ship provides logistics support for United Nations peacekeeping missions, the World Food Programme, and the U.S. General Services Administration.

Based in Piscataway, N.J., Safesea provides vessel management and other maritime logistics services. 

Global shipping rate futures have seen some stabilization over the past week, an indication that carriers are managing the ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to moderate price surges. An estimated 1,500 vessels remain trapped in the gulf.

The U.S. Central Command said it disabled two Iranian tankers over the weekend, while three naval vessels came under attack by Iran.

President Donald Trump rejected the latest peace proposal by Tehran. The government there said it would not submit to U.S. demands, particularly over possession of its uranium stockpile.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

Trump wants shipping to go nuclear

Georgia Ports’ $5B bet: Rewriting supply chain logistics

Weaker ocean rates hit Maersk Q1 profit

Panama container terminal bidding stacked against U.S. companies: Source

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
Fraud & Security

Freight Fraud Symposium

Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.

May 20, 2026
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH
Register Now
AI & Technology

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL
Register Now
Rail & Policy

Future of Rail Symposium

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

July 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
Fraud & Security Freight Fraud Symposium May 20 • Cleveland, OH

Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH Register Now
AI & Technology Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL Register Now
Rail & Policy Future of Rail Symposium Jul 28 • Chattanooga, TN

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.