Eyeing growth, chassis provider CCM appoints new SVP-General Counsel

Intermodal chassis provider Consolidated Chassis Management announced that Tara Pellicori has joined the company as senior vice president and general counsel, the latter a new position.
In a release, Rockaway, N.J.-based CCM said Pellicori will partner closely with leadership to oversee all legal, regulatory, and compliance matters, supporting growth and operations across the intermodal ecosystem.
“Tara is an exceptional addition to CCM at a defining moment for our company and our industry,” said Paul Nazzaro, chief executive of CCM. “Her breadth of experience across transportation, logistics, and complex corporate matters – combined with her practical, business-focused approach – makes her uniquely suited to help guide CCM as we continue to scale. Tara’s leadership will be instrumental in ensuring we grow responsibly while delivering value to our partners and customers.”
Pellicori most recently served as director and associate general counsel at Subaru of America, Inc. She also serves as an adjunct professor at Rutgers Law School.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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