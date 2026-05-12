Newsletters Contact Us

American ShipperContainer ShippingMaritimeNews

Eyeing growth, chassis provider CCM appoints new SVP-General Counsel

Major intermodal chassis provider adds former Subaru executive

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: CCM)

Intermodal chassis provider Consolidated Chassis Management announced that Tara Pellicori has joined the company as senior vice president and general counsel, the latter a new position.

In a release, Rockaway, N.J.-based CCM said Pellicori will partner closely with leadership to oversee all legal, regulatory, and compliance matters, supporting growth and operations across the intermodal ecosystem. 

Tara Pellicori

“Tara is an exceptional addition to CCM at a defining moment for our company and our industry,” said Paul Nazzaro, chief executive of CCM. “Her breadth of experience across transportation, logistics, and complex corporate matters – combined with her practical, business-focused approach – makes her uniquely suited to help guide CCM as we continue to scale. Tara’s leadership will be instrumental in ensuring we grow responsibly while delivering value to our partners and customers.”

Pellicori most recently served as director and associate general counsel at Subaru of America, Inc. She also serves as an adjunct professor at Rutgers Law School.

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

Top 10 ocean forwarder opens new U.S. headquarters

Retail imports fuel 2nd best April for Port of LA

U.S.-managed bulk ship attacked in Persian Gulf

Trump wants shipping to go nuclear

Georgia Ports’ $5B bet: Rewriting supply chain logistics

Upcoming FreightWaves Events
Fraud & Security

Freight Fraud Symposium

Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.

May 20, 2026
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH
Register Now
AI & Technology

Supply Chain AI Symposium

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

July 15, 2026
The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL
Register Now
Rail & Policy

Future of Rail Symposium

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

July 28, 2026
The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN
Register Now
Fraud & Security Freight Fraud Symposium May 20 • Cleveland, OH

Double brokering. AI deepfakes. Identity theft. Freight fraud is an existential threat to the industry. Get ahead of it.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame • Cleveland, OH Register Now
AI & Technology Supply Chain AI Symposium Jul 15 • Chicago, IL

Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.

The Old Post Office • Chicago, IL Register Now
Rail & Policy Future of Rail Symposium Jul 28 • Chattanooga, TN

Reshoring is rewriting freight demand. Join shippers, rail executives, and government officials to shape the next decade.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.