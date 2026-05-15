The U.S. Navy wants to build 15 nuclear-powered battleships  

The Navy outlined a 30-year plan to order 15 battleships from domestic shipyards by 2055, and more than 80 robot vessels within the next five years.
In the plan released this week, the Navy envisions a 450-ship fleet by 2031, including 299 warships, 68 auxiliary ships, and 83 unmanned vessels.
The larger, more capable fleet would project more global power, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said in the plan.
Three of 15 new “Trump-class” nuclear-powered battleships are to be ordered within the next five years, at an estimated cost of approximately $43.5 billion.
The plan would distribute orders across multiple domestic builders and extend to foreign shipyards. The U.S. and South Korea this week agreed to a formal shipbuilding partnership.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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