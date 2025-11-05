U.S. freight market reverses gains in third quarter as volumes fall

The U.S. truck freight market saw a reversal in the third quarter, with conditions deteriorating and reversing a brief second-quarter improvement, according to a new report by freight audit and payment provider U.S. Bank. Compared to the second quarter, national shipment volumes fell 2.9%, while shipper spending increased 2%, according to the latest U.S. Bank Freight Payment Index.

A theme to watch is the ongoing divergence between falling freight volumes and higher freight costs, suggesting that carriers continue to exit the market despite higher rates being paid for freight. The report notes, “There is evidence that capacity continues to leave the industry as shippers had to pay more to move less freight during the three-month period.”

While the quarterly change from the second quarter to the third quarter showed higher rates, when comparing the data to last year, both freight shipments and freight spend indexes fell. Shipments are down 10.7% compared to last year, while freight spend is down 1.7%.

Tariffs, manufacturing and consumer spending weigh down volumes

The report notes that freight volumes continue to be negatively impacted by tariffs, notably in the factory sector. Additionally, the goods economy slowed with housing and consumer spending tightening, creating less demand for freight.