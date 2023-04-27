Uber Freight, AtoB partnership launches fuel card

Shipment marketplace Uber Freight announced Thursday it’s launching its Carrier Card, a fintech tool that can be used to make fuel purchases through the company’s platform.

The Carrier Card will be powered by AtoB, a fleet card management platform that partners with logistics-related companies including shipping marketplace uShip, Asian and Hispanic grocery app Weee!, and on-demand rental car platform Kyte.

“AtoB aligns fleet finances with powerful banking, lending and credit tools that, until now, have been out of reach for many operators. This announcement is an important growth moment for both our company and fleet operators across the U.S.,” said AtoB CEO Vignan Velivela in the release.

According to Uber’s trucking spinoff, the company now has over 100,000 carriers in its network servicing thousands of shippers. These carriers will now be able to handle their fuel expenses on the marketplace’s app with no annual fees.

Prior to this partnership, Uber Freight offered a number of fuel discounts to carriers through its app. With the functionality AtoB brings, those carriers will now have the same savings applied on the Carrier Card’s weekly transaction report.

Eligible carriers will have same-day payouts, no hidden fees, expense reporting and acceptance at any fuel retailer that accepts Visa.





“Since our beginning, Uber Freight has brought much-needed transformation to the industry. We’ve introduced driver-first carrier solutions that improve the economics of truck ownership for the thousands of drivers on our platform. Now more than ever, carriers need a solution that simplifies finances, brings same-day payments to wallets, and supports better cash flow management for the future,” said Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron.

