Uber Freight cuts jobs amid commercial reorganization

Logistics leader Uber Freight confirmed Thursday that it cut a small number of jobs as part of its realigned commercial organization.

Officials for Chicago-based Uber Freight (NYSE: UBER) declined to disclose the exact number of employees affected, but said the roles included commercial sales, marketing, and business development.

“Uber Freight is undergoing a strategic rebuild to refocus our business around our customers’ evolving needs. We recently announced a series of updates to the commercial and technology orgs, which have necessitated some structural changes to better align our resources. These changes will ensure a more streamlined and customer-centric organization and will help accelerate our growth,” an Uber Freight spokesperson said in an email to FreightWaves.

The workforce reduction follows the appointment of D’Andrae Larry as chief commercial officer on Oct. 1, part of a broader effort to integrate and refocus Uber Freight’s go-to-market strategy. Under Larry’s leadership, the commercial organization is undergoing a major structural realignment, creating new areas of responsibility and consolidating previously separate functions, according to a company news release.