Uber Freight kicks off Deliver 2025 with Tesla EV truck program

JACKSONVILLE — In a move to decarbonize freight transportation, Uber Freight has launched its Dedicated EV Fleet Accelerator Program, aimed at driving electric truck adoption through a strategic partnership with automaker Tesla.

Uber Freight founder and chairman Lior Ron announced the Tesla partnership on Tuesday during Deliver 2025, the company’s annual summit held this year in Jacksonville, Florida.

“This is the first program of its kind, truly designed to help fleets and shippers adopt electric trucks at scale and with confidence,” Ron said.

The Dedicated EV Fleet Accelerator Program is a direct response to widespread industry feedback, Uber Freight officials said. The program will give fleets subsidized access to Tesla Semi trucks, guaranteed demand from Uber Freight’s shipper network, and direct support to maximize vehicle utilization and long-term return on investment.