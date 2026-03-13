Uber Freight outlook flags rising spot rates, cross-border disruptions

Uber Freight says the freight market could be entering a more volatile phase, with tightening truckload capacity, elevated cargo theft and policy-driven disruptions.

According to Uber Freight’s report Q1 freight market update: What shippers should be watching now, tender acceptance rates have fallen sharply from last year, signaling increasing pressure on truckload networks and higher transportation costs for shippers.

“Even with seasonal headwinds, the market remains structurally tight,” the report said. “First-tender acceptance is hovering around 85%, significantly lower than last year’s 92%. This has led to elevated shipper costs, as rejected shipments are either moving down routing guides or into the spot market.”

Spot truckload rates are currently more than 25% higher year over year, reflecting tightening supply and demand dynamics across trucking.