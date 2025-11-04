Uber Freight revenue flat in Q3 as company posts strong delivery gains

Uber Technologies Inc.’s freight business remained stagnant in the third-quarter, generating $1.31 billion in revenue, unchanged from a year earlier.

According to Uber’s quarterly financial report released Tuesday, Uber Freight’s gross bookings and revenue both held steady at $1.31 billion, while segment adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) posted a loss of $20 million, a slight decline from the $19 million loss in the third-quarter of 2024.

San Francisco-based Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) operates three platforms: Uber (ride-hailing), Uber Freight (logistics), and Uber Eats (food and goods delivery).

Uber Freight's earnings are out. The company is going through a transition in a quest to achieve profitability, likely to be spun or sold off.



The company reported record overall income from operations of $1.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 billion, up 33% year over year, boosted by its mobility and delivery divisions.