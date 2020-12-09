Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
Last MileNewsParcel

Uber package delivery unit expands in US

Uber Connect adds 2,400 U.S. markets, effective immediately

Mark Solomon Mark Solomon Wednesday, December 9, 2020
0 3 Less than a minute
More cities, more packages (Photo: Uber)

Uber Connect, the package-delivery unit of the ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc.(NYSE:UBER), said Wednesday it is expanding its operations to 2,400 U.S. markets effective immediately.

The announcement, which was published in a blog post on Uber’s website, will dramatically broaden the unit’s same-day delivery network from when the service was launched in April. A mid-June blog post said the unit was operating in “more than 25 cities” in Australia, Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

New locations include Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; Seattle; Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas; Minneapolis-St. Paul; and the New York City suburbs, the unit said.

The service, which leverages Uber’s vast driver infrastructure, enables drivers to haul local parcels in their cars. Packages cannot weigh more than 30 pounds and must be valued at no more than $100. The Uber unit cannot deliver alcohol or medication.

In Wednesday’s blog, the Uber unit said that it is introducing enhancements to the delivery service. These include improved package tracking, a better parcel booking experience, and “enhanced” communication capabilities between the driver and the receiver of the package, the unit said.

Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

