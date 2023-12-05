Watch Now


Uber unveils store package pickup service

Service allows for store pickups and deliveries

Mark Solomon
Uber unveils store pick-up service (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Uber Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has unveiled a store pickup service in which a buyer can arrange to have goods picked up at a store and delivered to a residence.

Under the service, following completion of a purchase, a consumer uploads the receipt in the Uber app to trigger the courier pickup. Items must be less than $200 in value and weigh less than 30 pounds, Uber (NYSE: UBER) said.

Customers can track their pickup delivery in real time in the Uber app and will be notified when the drop-off is completed, Uber said.

Starting this week, store pickup will be available in the Uber app for customers in more than 1,500 municipalities across the U.S., Uber said.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.