UK plans to send mine-hunting drones to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Great Britain is planning to send minesweeping drones to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but won’t send ships as demanded by President Donald Trump, fearing such a move would escalate the crisis.
Iran has attacked tankers in the narrow waterway that sees 20% of global crude oil supplies move out of the Persian Gulf, spurring dramatic increases in oil prices to more than $100 a barrel.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer planned to emphasize the importance of de-escalating the crisis at a press conference Monday.
“We will continue to work towards a swift resolution of the situation in the Middle East. Because there is no question that ending the war is the quickest way to reduce the cost of living,” Starmer was to say in prepared remarks.
“All of these things are being looked at in concert with our allies … Any options that can help to get the strait reopened are being looked at.”
The UK-U.S. relationship is strained after Starmer refused to allow Trump to use British bases to launch the attack on Tehran Feb. 28.
Trump on social media called on China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, to send ships to escort merchant vessels and defuse the threat in the strait. Those governments are reported to be considering Trump’s demand.
Germany’s government rejected Donald Trump’s demand that NATO allies help secure the Strait of Hormuz, saying the alliance has no role in the war.
“This war has nothing to do with NATO. It’s not NATO’s war. NATO is a defensive alliance, an alliance for the defense of its territory,” Stefan Kornelius, spokesperson for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, told media in Berlin on Monday. “I would also like to remind you that the U.S. and Israel did not consult us before the war, and that Washington explicitly stated at the start of the war that European assistance was neither necessary nor desired.”
The British destroyer Dragon was dispatched from Portsmouth to Cyprus last week for possible deployment in the Middle East, but could take another week to reach its destination.
Despite the threat of violence, Greek shipowner Dynacom sent a second oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. There hasn’t been a verified attack against shipping since March 12, according to British-based security monitor UKMTO.
Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
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