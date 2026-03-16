UK plans to send mine-hunting drones to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Great Britain is planning to send minesweeping drones to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but won’t send ships as demanded by President Donald Trump, fearing such a move would escalate the crisis.

Iran has attacked tankers in the narrow waterway that sees 20% of global crude oil supplies move out of the Persian Gulf, spurring dramatic increases in oil prices to more than $100 a barrel.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer planned to emphasize the importance of de-escalating the crisis at a press conference Monday.

“We will continue to work towards a swift resolution of the situation in the Middle East. Because there is no question that ending the war is the quickest way to reduce the cost of living,” Starmer was to say in prepared remarks.