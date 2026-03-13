After Trump photo op, CMA CGM will re-flag 30 ships in France

Ocean carrier CMA CGM of France will re-flag more than two dozen ships under its home flag, a year after its chief executive appeared in the Oval Office as President Donald Trump unveiled plans to revive the American maritime sector.

The world’s third-largest carrier announced that 10 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) vessels will be registered under the French flag starting in 2026. The move will increase its home-registered fleet by 30%, to 40 ships.

Chief Executive Rodolphe Saade, whose family controls privately-held CMA CGM, appeared in the Oval Office in March 2025 when Trump announced a wide-ranging initiative to rejuvenate the domestic maritime sector. At the time Saade pledged investment of $20 billion over four years in U.S. shipping.

But as of February, the company, which has seven terminals at American ports, had spent only about $1 billion – all of it on terminals – at Bayonne, New Jersey, and Los Angeles, and nothing for new ships from U.S. shipyards. It has registered just one vessel under the U.S. flag.