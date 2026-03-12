New month, near record for LA port volumes

The Port of Los Angeles processed 824,323 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in February, second-busiest in port history and an increase of 3% from a year ago.

“Retailers and manufacturers brought in cargo ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, when many factories paused production in Asia,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said in a media briefing. “As we head into our traditional slack season, it will be followed by some replenishment of inventories, particularly spring and summer fashion goods.”

Seroka predicted March traffic would be flat ahead of measurable import gains in April.

The outlook is shadowed by pervasive global uncertainty spurred by the Iran war, recent Supreme Court tariff rulings and trade policy shifts.