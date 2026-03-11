US Navy won’t escort strait shipping: Report 

The U.S. Navy won’t provide military escorts in the Strait of Hormuz despite near-daily requests from the shipping industry, according to a published report.

The Navy says that the risk of attacks is “too high,” according to Reuters, and that it is unable to provide escorts for the time being.

The Navy has held regular ⁠briefings with shipping and oil industry representatives.

Shipping executives meeting in Connecticut on Tuesday told FreightWaves that Iranian attacks in the strait have marooned an estimated 10,000 ships crews on hundreds of vessels unable to leave the Persian Gulf.