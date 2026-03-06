Here’s where container rates will go in extended Iran war

As the U.S. threatens to escalate attacks against Iran, the shutdown of a key Persian Gulf shipping lane is causing congestion at regional ports that threatens to spread to the global supply chain.

Now entering its second week, the undeclared war has hampered ports and vessel movements in the region as Iran effectively shuts down the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage to the Persian Gulf.

“The U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian retaliation targeting multiple countries in the area since the weekend are driving significant logistics disruptions in the region which could start to be felt more broadly if the conflict stretches on,” said Judah Levine, head of research for ocean and air analyst Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO).

Six tanker vessels in or near the Strait of Hormuz came under attack early this week, Levine said in a note to clients. But President Donald Trump posted on social media that the U.S. would facilitate insurance and naval escorts to keep oil tankers moving through the strait, “though experts are skeptical of the feasibility of and speed at which these could be provided.”