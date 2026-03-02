U.S.-flag bulk tanker attacked in Bahrain

A bulk tanker sailing under the American flag was hit by projectiles at Bahrain port, the first U.S. merchant ship to come under fire in the Iran war.

The crew evacuated and there were no reported injuries aboard the Stena Imperative. One shipyard worker was killed in the attack, Reuters reported.

The incident marks a widening of the conflict since Israel and the United States attacked Iran Feb. 28. FreightWaves has reached out to Stena for comment.

British security monitors reported a number of cargo vessels were attacked on Sunday by Iran, which also fired missiles on ports in the region.