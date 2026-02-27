Court dismisses longshore union lawsuit against Virginia ports over automation

A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit by the International Longshoremen’s Union claiming the Virginia Port Authority interfered with the new master contract between the union and one of its terminal operators.

The order issued Thursday by Judge Jamar K. Walker of the Eastern District of Virginia dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning his decision was based primarily on technical aspects of the filing, and that the union can re-file its suit.

FreightWaves has reached out to the ILA for comment. The VPA in a release announcing the dismissal order said it would have no further comment.

Virginia International Terminals is an operating entity of VPA, formed to negotiate contracts since Virginia law prohibits state agencies from bargaining with unions. The operator is a member of the United States Maritime Alliance, which negotiates the coastwise master contract with the union on behalf of port employers and ocean lines.