Maersk pulls U.S., other sailings from Red Sea

Just weeks after making a high-profile return to the Red Sea-Suez Canal trades, Maersk said it will again divert some voyages, including a U.S. service, away from the volatile Middle East route.

“We are currently experiencing unforeseen constraints arising from the wider operating environment in the Red Sea region,” the world’s second-largest carrier said in a customer advisory. “After conversations with our security partners, it is clear that these constraints are making it challenging to avoid delays in regard to passage through the area. Therefore, we have made the decision to reroute some of our upcoming sailings on the ME11 and MECL services from Trans Suez to Cape of Good Hope.”

Maersk did not offer further details on what it termed temporary changes. FreightWaves has reached out for comment.

The U.S. has been massing naval and air forces near Iran while President Donald Trump has threatened an attack on the eastern Arab nation. Tehran on Friday responded to Trump’s threats, saying it would destroy U.S forces and equipment in a confrontation. Washington on Friday urged American diplomatic staff to leave Israel ahead of a conflict.