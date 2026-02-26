Nixon steps down at ONE

In a move that could signal further change in container shipping, Ocean Network Express announced founding Chief Executive Jeremy Nixon is stepping down in a planned leadership transition.

Till Ole Barrelet, CEO of Emirates Shipping Line, will join Singapore-based ONE on May 1 as Chief Executive Officer-Designate. He will succeed Nixon as CEO on July 1, at which time Nixon will assume the role of senior advisor.

Nixon led the historic consolidation of Japanese carriers K Line, MOL and NYK that established ONE in April 2018. Operating an iconic fleet of pink containers, the company is now the sixth-largest carrier, with 260 vessels and capacity of 2.1 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), or 6% of the market.

Jeremy Nixon (Photo: ONE)

The 49-year old Barrelet has more than 20 years of maritime and logistics experience, having served as CEO of ESL since 2022, with deep expertise in ship owning, financing, container shipping, and trade development across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.