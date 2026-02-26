Port Houston posts record January as exports surge; Corpus crude slips

Port Houston posts record January container volume as exports, resins fuel growth

Port Houston opened 2026 with its busiest January on record for containers, driven by growth in petrochemical exports, resin packaging capacity and refrigerated cargo moving through the Houston Ship Channel.

The port handled 370,034 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in January, a 4% increase from the same month last year and the largest January total on record.

Loaded imports and loaded exports each rose 5% year over year, with petrochemical products and resins continuing to anchor outbound container volumes.

During the Feb. 19 Port Commission meeting, port leadership emphasized the strong start across the broader channel.