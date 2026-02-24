Panama wrests control of Canal terminals from China operator

Panama on Monday took over operations of container terminals at the Panama Canal, ending more than three decades of management by China.

Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings Limited in a release said that it had been informed that Panamanian authorities made direct

physical entry into the terminals at Balboa and Cristobal operated by subsidiary Panama Ports Company, S.A.

The state took over administrative and operational control of PPC’s terminals at the ports, barring representatives of PPC from the property.