What trade war? Near-record imports at top US container port

The Port of Long Beach saw its second-busiest January to start the new year despite the effects of the ongoing China-U.S. trade war and widespread economic uncertainty.

Long Beach, which with the Port of Los Angeles comprises the busiest U.S. container gateway, moved 847,765 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers in January. That was down 11% from January 2025, the hub’s best January and second-busiest month in its 115-year history.

Those gains came on late 2025 orders, as well as some early frontloading by importers ahead of the February Lunar New Year holiday.

Imports fell 13.1% to 409,818 TEUs while exports improved 0.8% to 99,478 TEUs. Empty containers, an indicator of future import shipments, were off by 11.5% to 338,470 TEUs.