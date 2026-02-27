Matson Q4 ocean profit stable

Matson, the U.S.-based container line, said fourth-quarter results were marginally weaker on lower container volumes but got a boost from its box terminal joint venture business.

Container shipments fell by 2.3% from the same quarter in 2025 as trade war effects pushed China volumes down by 7.2%.

Operating income for ocean transportation decreased to $136 million from $137.4 million on revenue of $704.2 million, down from $742.1 million y/y.

Matson (NYSE: MATX), based in Honolulu, saw revenue of $9.3 million from its SSA Terminals joint venture at U.S. West Coast ports such as Tacoma. Matson wrote off $18 million associated with SSAT in 2025.