EXCLUSIVE: 10,000 ships crews trapped by Strait of Hormuz blockade

Thousands of ships’ crews and hundreds of vessels are trapped in the Persian Gulf as the war in Iran spread to the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

Three cargo vessels in the region were hit overnight by projectiles of unknown origin, setting one vessel ablaze, according to a British security monitor.

More than 10,000 merchant mariners and hundreds of ships are trapped in the Gulf, shipping executives meeting in Stamford, Conn., told FreightWaves, with most operators unwilling to risk the safety of crews in a potentially deadly crossing of the strait.

The fire aboard one unidentified ship north of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz had been extinguished and the crew was evacuating, according to an alert Wednesday from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. A bulk carrier and container vessel reported being hit by suspected projectiles, the UKMTO said. There were no injuries in the incidents while damage investigations were underway.