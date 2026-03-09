Iran war leads largest shipping line to terminate Mideast Gulf voyages, levy $800 charge

Mediterranean Shipping Co. is diverting all cargo destined for the Arabian Gulf region to safe ports due to the war in Iran, and levying an $800 charge on shippers to cover the termination changes.

For the current Middle East situation, MSC on March 3 has issued an “End of Voyage” declaration for cargo, whether still ashore or at sea, billed to ports in the Arabian Gulf.

The order, which extends to empty containers already released for stuffing that were intended for export to Gulf ports, diverts to the next safe port of discharge. Cargo will be discharged and placed at customers’ disposal for local delivery and recovery, MSC said.

The order comes after military forces from the United States and Israel attacked Iran February 28. Tehran responded with drones and missiles against ports and merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf. Iranian forces have all but closed the Strait of Hormuz to global traffic at the gulf’s entrance, though some locally-based ships continue to make transits.