FMC monitoring war’s effect on ocean shipping rates

As the Iran war disrupts Middle East supply chains, the Federal Maritime Commission said it is closely monitoring the impact the current conflict is having on shipping conditions through the Strait of Hormuz.

The regulator said it is using its statutory authority to ensure that rates, charges, and rules that common carriers have implemented as a result of the threats to commercial shipping in the Strait and neighboring waters do not violate the Shipping Act.

While wartime profiteering is commonplace, history has shown that legitimate fortunes were made in shipping during high-profile conflicts.

Iran’s shutdown of the Strait has trapped hundreds of ships in the Persian Gulf, and forced carriers to divert cargo to alternate ports. Ocean lines have also announced a range of emergency surcharges levied on shippers to cover diversions and other costs.