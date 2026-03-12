Purported Iran threat to attack California with drones ‘not credible’: LA port chief 

A plot by Iran to attack California with drones that prompted a warning from the FBI turned out to be an empty threat.

“Those threats don’t seem to have credibility at this juncture,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka, in response to a question from FreightWaves in an online meeting with media on Thursday.

Reports emerged Wednesday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation in an alert warned police departments in California that Iran could retaliate for American attacks by launching drones at the West Coast.

The alert distributed in late February cited unverified information that Iran was plotting a surprise attack by launching unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from a vessel off the coast of the United States, against unspecified targets in California, in the event the U.S. conducted strikes against Iran. The alert offered no other details.