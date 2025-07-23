Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
NewsRailroad

Union Pacific, BLET agree to interim pay raise

Railroad union gets 3% raise while contract talks are ongoing

Trains.com Staff
·
An eastbound Union Pacific intermodal train passes through downtown Wheaton, Ill., on June 28, 2025. (Photo: Trains/David Lassen)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Union Pacific and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) tentatively agreed on a 3% interim pay raise for approximately 6,000 union members.
  • The interim raise is effective September 1st, pending union ratification by August 8th.
  • This interim agreement will be superseded by wage increases in the final contract.
  • The interim raise is not retroactive and won't be factored into any potential retroactive pay in the final contract settlement.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

Union Pacific has agreed to an interim pay raise for 6,000 members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen while full contract talks continue.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) have reached tentative agreement on an interim 3% raise for union members while bargaining for a full contract continues.

The union said in a press release that if ratified, the interim agreement would be effective Sept. 1 and provide a raise to approximately 6,000 BLET members. It would eventually be replaced by wage increases agreed to in the final contract settlement, and would not figure in any retroactive pay agreement that might  be included as part of a final deal.

Ballots for the interim agreement are being distributed by mail and are due by Friday, Aug. 8.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.

Related coverage:

Analysis: What a Union Pacific – Norfolk Southern merger would look like

BNSF aims to grow carload traffic with rail service upgrades

Report: Goldman Sachs advising BNSF on potential merger

Analysis: UP-NS rail merger spotlights individual legacies in a legacy business

Trains.com Staff