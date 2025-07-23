Union Pacific, BLET agree to interim pay raise

Union Pacific has agreed to an interim pay raise for 6,000 members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen while full contract talks continue.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) have reached tentative agreement on an interim 3% raise for union members while bargaining for a full contract continues.

The union said in a press release that if ratified, the interim agreement would be effective Sept. 1 and provide a raise to approximately 6,000 BLET members. It would eventually be replaced by wage increases agreed to in the final contract settlement, and would not figure in any retroactive pay agreement that might be included as part of a final deal.

Ballots for the interim agreement are being distributed by mail and are due by Friday, Aug. 8.