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Universal Logistics Q4 profit plunges as intermodal losses deepen

Revenue falls 17% year over year as trucking, brokerage and intermodal volumes weaken; contract logistics remains largest segment

Noi Mahoney
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Universal Logistics Holdings reported weaker fourth-quarter financial results as lower shipment volumes and pricing pressure reduced revenue across most of its transportation segments.

Universal Logistics Holdings reported sharply weaker financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025, as declines across several transportation segments — particularly intermodal — weighed on the company’s earnings.

The Warren, Michigan-based logistics provider reported fourth-quarter operating revenue of $385.4 million, down from $465.1 million a year earlier, while net income fell to $3.7 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with $20.2 million, or 77 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating income also dropped significantly, falling to $17.5 million from $38.3 million a year earlier as operating margins compressed to 4.5% from 8.2%.

“The fourth quarter of 2025 yielded mixed results within our service portfolio,” CEO Tim Phillips said in a news release. “Our contract logistics and trucking segments performed in line with expectations, while underperformance in intermodal remained a meaningful headwind to our overall results.”

Contract logistics remains largest segment

Universal’s contract logistics segment, which includes value-added and dedicated services, remained the company’s largest business line but still posted lower revenue.

Contract logistics generated $268.6 million in revenue, down 12.6% year over year from $307.4 million. The decline was partly due to the completion of a specialty development project in Stanton, Tennessee, that contributed more than $51 million in revenue in the prior-year quarter.

The segment recorded operating income of $23.2 million, compared with $39.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Intermodal remains major drag

Universal’s intermodal segment posted the steepest operational pressure, with revenue dropping to $52.7 million, down 27.9% from $73.1 million a year earlier.

Load volumes declined 19.1%, while pricing fell further, pushing the segment to an operating loss of $10.6 million, compared with a $9.7 million loss in the same quarter of 2024.

Trucking and brokerage volumes fall

The company’s trucking segment reported revenue of $64.1 million, down 23.6% year over year from $83.8 million.

Within that segment, brokerage services revenue fell to $16.1 million, compared with $25.5 million a year earlier as shipment volumes declined.

Load volumes in the trucking segment fell 25.9% year over year, though revenue per load increased modestly.

Dividend maintained despite weaker results

Despite the weaker earnings, Universal’s board declared a quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per share, payable April 3, to shareholders of record on March 23.

The company ended the quarter with $26.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $802.3 million in outstanding debt.

Management said it continues focusing on cost reductions and operational efficiency initiatives as freight market conditions remain subdued.

MetricQ4/2025Q4/2024Y/Y % Change
Total Revenue$385.4M$465.1M-17.1%
Trucking Revenue$64.1M$83.8M-23.6%
Brokerage Services Revenue$16.1M$25.5M-37.1%
Intermodal Revenue$52.7M$73.1M-27.9%
Contract Logistics Revenue$268.6M$307.4M-12.6%
Adjusted EPS$0.14$0.77-81.8%

Universal Logistics key fourth-quarter performance indicators.

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com