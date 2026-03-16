Universal Logistics Q4 profit plunges as intermodal losses deepen

Universal Logistics Holdings reported sharply weaker financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025, as declines across several transportation segments — particularly intermodal — weighed on the company’s earnings.

The Warren, Michigan-based logistics provider reported fourth-quarter operating revenue of $385.4 million, down from $465.1 million a year earlier, while net income fell to $3.7 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with $20.2 million, or 77 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating income also dropped significantly, falling to $17.5 million from $38.3 million a year earlier as operating margins compressed to 4.5% from 8.2%.

“The fourth quarter of 2025 yielded mixed results within our service portfolio,” CEO Tim Phillips said in a news release. “Our contract logistics and trucking segments performed in line with expectations, while underperformance in intermodal remained a meaningful headwind to our overall results.”