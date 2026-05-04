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Universal Logistics slips to Q1 loss as intermodal collapse deepens

Operating income falls 70% as trucking and brokerage also weaken

Noi Mahoney
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Broad-based softness across freight markets hits Universal Logistics profitability despite resilient contract logistics demand. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Universal Logistics Holdings swung to a loss in the first quarter as continued weakness in its intermodal segment dragged down overall performance, despite modest growth in its contract logistics business.

The Warren, Michigan-based logistics provider reported Q1 2026 revenue of $367.6 million, down from $382.4 million a year earlier, alongside a net loss of $3.5 million, or $(0.13) per share, compared to net income of $6 million, or $0.23 per share, in Q1 2025.

Universal’s (NASDAQ: ULH) operating income also fell sharply to $4.8 million, with operating margin compressing to 1.3%, down from 4.1% last year.

CEO Tim Phillips pointed to ongoing softness in intermodal markets as the primary driver behind the weak quarter.

“Our first-quarter performance reflects a slow start to the year driven primarily by continued weakness in our intermodal segment, including lower volumes and pricing pressure,” Phillips said in a news release.

Universal’s intermodal segment saw the steepest decline, with revenue falling 32.3% year over year to $47.9 million as both volumes and pricing deteriorated.

Load volumes dropped 23.3%, while revenue per load declined more than 10%, pushing the segment to an operating loss of $13.1 million and a negative margin of 27.4%.

The company said the recovery in intermodal is taking longer than expected, though it is implementing operational changes aimed at restoring profitability.

In contrast, Universal’s contract logistics segment continued to provide a buffer against broader market softness.

Revenue in the segment rose 5.3% year over year to $269.5 million, driven by dedicated transportation and value-added services.

However, profitability declined, with operating income falling to $17.5 million and margins narrowing to 6.5%, suggesting rising costs and lower efficiency across programs.

The trucking segment also posted declines, with revenue down 9.7% to $50.2 million amid lower volumes and pricing pressure.

Brokerage activity, embedded within trucking, generated $16.7 million in revenue, down from $20.3 million a year earlier.

Operating income in trucking fell to just $0.6 million, reflecting tighter margins across the segment.

Universal’s EBITDA declined to $40.7 million, down from $51.7 million last year, with EBITDA margin falling to 11.1%.

The company ended the quarter with $17.9 million in cash and $754.7 million in debt, while capital expenditures totaled $9.6 million.

Despite the weaker quarter, the company declared a quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per share, signaling confidence in its longer-term outlook.

Q1 2026 Financial Snapshot (Universal Logistics)

Universal Logistics HoldingsQ1/26Q1/25YoY % Change
Total Revenue$367.6M$382.4M(3.9%)
Trucking Revenue$50.2M$55.6M(9.7%)
Brokerage Revenue$16.7M$20.3M(17.4%)
Intermodal Revenue$47.9M$70.7M(32.3%)
Contract Logistics Revenue$269.5M$255.9M5.3%
Adjusted EPS$(0.13)$0.23(156.5%)
Universal Logistics key first-quarter performance indicators.
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Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com