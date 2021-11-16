  • ITVI.USA
  • ITVI.USA
    15,041.760
    67.090
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.894
    -0.016
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.140
    0.240
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,000.680
    57.190
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
Air CargoLogistics/Supply ChainsNewsParcel

UPS’ health care unit expands network, adds US cold chain packaging operation

Unit to open freezer farm in Netherlands, establish packaging capabilities in Kentucky

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonTuesday, November 16, 2021
1 minute read
A gloved-hand reaches for vial of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines could begin in mid-December
New UPS Healthcare facility in the Netherlands to have freezer farms to hold vaccines (Photo: iStock)

UPS Healthcare, a unit of UPS Inc. said Tuesday it will add three facilities, two in Europe and one in the United States, to its network of 125 facilities in 34 countries. 

The UPS (NYSE: UPS) unit said it will open a facility in Roermond, the Netherlands, in early 2022 and another in Giessen, Germany, the following December. The Netherlands facility will have freezer farm capacity to store biopharma products — notably COVID-19 vaccines that must be kept at temperatures around minus 70, for distribution throughout Europe. UPS opened a location in the Czech Republic in September.

In addition, the unit will open a facility this March in Mira Loma, California, in Riverside County. The new facility will expand UPS Healthcare’s campus to 213,000 square feet. It is also about 11 miles from the company’s West Coast air hub in Ontario.

The unit plans to expand its operations in Poland next month and in Australia during the second half of 2022.

UPS Healthcare has also opened a cold chain and packaging center at its campus in Louisville, Kentucky, the site of the company’s global air hub known as Worldport. It will be UPS’ first U.S.-based facility to offer reusable cold chain packaging, the company said. Reusable packaging can be utilized multiple times before it is repurposed for other uses.

Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

