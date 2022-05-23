  • ITVI.USA
    12,678.660
    5.150
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.868
    0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    8.620
    0.000
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,733.190
    6.750
    0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.050
    -1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.390
    -0.270
    -10.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.800
    -0.040
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.160
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.990
    -0.020
    -1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.880
    -0.060
    -2%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    6.000
    5%
  • ITVI.USA
    12,678.660
    5.150
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.868
    0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    8.620
    0.000
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,733.190
    6.750
    0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.050
    -1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.390
    -0.270
    -10.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.800
    -0.040
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.160
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.990
    -0.020
    -1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.880
    -0.060
    -2%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    6.000
    5%
InternationalModern ShipperNewsParcel

UPS launches, raises delivery surcharges from US to Canada

New levy imposed on Standard ground service; surcharges hiked on expedited products

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonMonday, May 23, 2022
1 minute read
A white UPS tractor-trailer
UPS launches surcharge into Canada, raises levies on other products (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

UPS Inc. has imposed a surcharge of 30 cents per package on its Standard ground-delivery service from the U.S. to Canada and has raised the surcharges on six expedited delivery products in the northbound U.S.-Canada market, the company said.

The surcharge additions and adjustments took effect Sunday, UPS (NYSE: UPS) said on its website. The levies on the expedited delivery products will be applied as a per-pound rate based upon a shipment’s billable weight, UPS said. The new surcharge on the ground-delivery product, UPS Standard, will be applied as a per-package charge. All levies are in effect until further notice, UPS said.

UPS Standard is UPS’ ground-delivery service in the U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico markets. The service is priced by the pound for parcels bound for Canada. Pricing on the southbound leg can be in either pounds or kilograms.

Sunday’s move comes three weeks after the company raised surcharges on U.S. imports originating in 14 Asian countries.

Read more

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes UPS (No. 2).

Tags
Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonMonday, May 23, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.