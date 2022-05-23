UPS launches, raises delivery surcharges from US to Canada

UPS Inc. has imposed a surcharge of 30 cents per package on its Standard ground-delivery service from the U.S. to Canada and has raised the surcharges on six expedited delivery products in the northbound U.S.-Canada market, the company said.

The surcharge additions and adjustments took effect Sunday, UPS (NYSE: UPS) said on its website. The levies on the expedited delivery products will be applied as a per-pound rate based upon a shipment’s billable weight, UPS said. The new surcharge on the ground-delivery product, UPS Standard, will be applied as a per-package charge. All levies are in effect until further notice, UPS said.

UPS Standard is UPS’ ground-delivery service in the U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico markets. The service is priced by the pound for parcels bound for Canada. Pricing on the southbound leg can be in either pounds or kilograms.

Sunday’s move comes three weeks after the company raised surcharges on U.S. imports originating in 14 Asian countries.

