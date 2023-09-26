UPS plans to hire 100K seasonal workers for peak

UPS Inc. said Tuesday that it plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees to support the company’s 2023-24 peak holiday season business.

The Atlanta-based company (NYSE: UPS) said it is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions — primarily seasonal delivery drivers, CDL holders and package handlers. Permanent positions also are available in some areas for those who apply early, UPS said.

As with last year’s peak, the application process will take less than 20 minutes for most people — from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer. Nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview, UPS said.

UPS had planned to hire 100,000 seasonal employees for the 2022-23 peak. It does not disclose actual hiring activity. The company may hire more or less than 100,000 seasonal employees this year, it said.

The U.S. Postal Service announced last week that it is hiring only 10,000 seasonal employees, saying its previous hiring efforts have already filled many seasonal slots. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that it would hire 250,000 seasonal workers.

Nearly 50,000 seasonal employees have earned permanent positions over the past two years, UPS said.





UPS said that those interested in seasonal work should apply at upsjobs.com. UPS employees can refer friends and family for UPS jobs at ups.loop.jobs.