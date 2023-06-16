x
Secure your spot to witness the Future of Supply Chain
Watch Now


NewsParcel FreightTop Stories

UPS Teamsters overwhelmingly authorize strike

About 97% vote to allow leaders to call strike

Mark Solomon
·
UPS Teamsters voted overwhelmingly Friday to authorize its leadership to call a strike if a deal isn’t reached by July 31. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

As expected, UPS Teamsters voted overwhelmingly Friday to authorize its leadership to call a strike in the event a contract cannot be reached by the deadline of July 31.

About 97% voted to authorize a strike, the union said.

A strike authorization does not mandate a strike or determine that one will be called. UPS has been expecting that the rank and file would vote to authorize a strike. 

“This vote shows that hundreds of thousands of Teamsters are united and determined to get the best contract in our history at UPS. If this multibillion-dollar corporation fails to deliver on the contract that our hardworking members deserve, UPS will be striking itself,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “The strongest leverage our members have is their labor and they are prepared to withhold it to ensure UPS acts accordingly.”

“This strike authorization vote sends a clear message to UPS that our members are damned and determined to take necessary action to secure a historic contract that respects their dedication and sacrifice,” said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. “Our members are the backbone of UPS, and they are the reason this corporation hauled in more than $100 billion in revenue just last year. It’s time for UPS to pay up.”

This is a developing story.


Future of Supply Chain

JUNE 21-22, 2023 • CLEVELAND, OH • IN-PERSON EVENT


The greatest minds in the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries will share insights, predict future trends and showcase emerging technology the FreightWaves way–with engaging discussions, rapid-fire demos, interactive sponsor kiosks and more.

Register Now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.