UPS Teamsters overwhelmingly authorize strike

As expected, UPS Teamsters voted overwhelmingly Friday to authorize its leadership to call a strike in the event a contract cannot be reached by the deadline of July 31.

About 97% voted to authorize a strike, the union said.

A strike authorization does not mandate a strike or determine that one will be called. UPS has been expecting that the rank and file would vote to authorize a strike.

“This vote shows that hundreds of thousands of Teamsters are united and determined to get the best contract in our history at UPS. If this multibillion-dollar corporation fails to deliver on the contract that our hardworking members deserve, UPS will be striking itself,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “The strongest leverage our members have is their labor and they are prepared to withhold it to ensure UPS acts accordingly.”

“This strike authorization vote sends a clear message to UPS that our members are damned and determined to take necessary action to secure a historic contract that respects their dedication and sacrifice,” said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. “Our members are the backbone of UPS, and they are the reason this corporation hauled in more than $100 billion in revenue just last year. It’s time for UPS to pay up.”

This is a developing story.




