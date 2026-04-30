US alcohol distributor shutters major operations, cuts 4,600 jobs

Republic National Distributing Co. (RNDC) is planning widespread layoffs and facility closures across the U.S. as part of a sweeping restructuring plan.

The closures and layoffs are tied to the sale of RNDC key assets to Reyes Beverage Group, according to WARN filings and company documents.

Texas-based RNDC, a major wine and spirits distributor, said the moves could impact thousands of workers nationwide, as it exits multiple markets and transfers operations to Reyes, one of the largest beverage distributors in the country.

RNDC has issued conditional Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices affecting employees across multiple states, with total job cuts expected to reach as high as 4,677 positions, according to documents reviewed by FreightWaves.

The transaction spans at least seven markets, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia, significantly shrinking RNDC’s geographic footprint while expanding Reyes’ presence in wine and spirits distribution . Company filings indicate that while some employees may receive job offers from Reyes, there is no guarantee of continued employment, prompting WARN notices across affected facilities. In Texas alone, RNDC plans to cut 1,903 jobs across five cities, including: Grand Prairie: 689

Houston: 588

San Antonio: 372

Austin: 164

Corpus Christi: 90 In South Carolina, the company will permanently close its Lexington-area facility, affecting 451 employees. Florida filings show potential layoffs across four major facilities, including Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Pensacola and Tampa, totaling more than 1,000 impacted workers. In Virginia, RNDC plans to shut down its Ashland distribution facility, affecting 428 employees. Data box: RNDC facility closures and layoffs State Facility/Region Employees Affected Texas Multiple cities (5 locations) 1,903 Florida 4 facilities (statewide) 1,046 Virginia Ashland 428 South Carolina West Columbia 451 Arizona Phoenix 211 Colorado Littleton 320 Maryland Jessup 318