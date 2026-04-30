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US alcohol distributor shutters major operations, cuts 4,600 jobs

Texas, Florida, Virginia and South Carolina among hardest hit as Republic National Distributing shrinks footprint

Noi Mahoney
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Republic National Distributing Co.’s sale of distribution assets to Reyes Beverage Group is driving mass layoffs and consolidating alcohol logistics networks nationwide. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Republic National Distributing Co. (RNDC) is planning widespread layoffs and facility closures across the U.S. as part of a sweeping restructuring plan.

The closures and layoffs are tied to the sale of RNDC key assets to Reyes Beverage Group, according to WARN filings and company documents.

Texas-based RNDC, a major wine and spirits distributor, said the moves could impact thousands of workers nationwide, as it exits multiple markets and transfers operations to Reyes, one of the largest beverage distributors in the country.

RNDC has issued conditional Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices affecting employees across multiple states, with total job cuts expected to reach as high as 4,677 positions, according to documents reviewed by FreightWaves.

Asset sale reshapes national footprint

The transaction spans at least seven markets, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia, significantly shrinking RNDC’s geographic footprint while expanding Reyes’ presence in wine and spirits distribution .

Company filings indicate that while some employees may receive job offers from Reyes, there is no guarantee of continued employment, prompting WARN notices across affected facilities.

In Texas alone, RNDC plans to cut 1,903 jobs across five cities, including:

  • Grand Prairie: 689
  • Houston: 588
  • San Antonio: 372
  • Austin: 164
  • Corpus Christi: 90

In South Carolina, the company will permanently close its Lexington-area facility, affecting 451 employees.

Florida filings show potential layoffs across four major facilities, including Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Pensacola and Tampa, totaling more than 1,000 impacted workers.

In Virginia, RNDC plans to shut down its Ashland distribution facility, affecting 428 employees.

Data box: RNDC facility closures and layoffs

StateFacility/RegionEmployees Affected
TexasMultiple cities (5 locations)1,903
Florida4 facilities (statewide)1,046
VirginiaAshland428
South CarolinaWest Columbia451
ArizonaPhoenix211
ColoradoLittleton320
MarylandJessup318

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Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com