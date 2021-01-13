Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
NewsTrucking

US border closure extended to Feb. 21

Restriction on nonessential travel to last until at least another 30 days

Noi Mahoney Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Commercial trucks can continue to move across the borders, as the movement of essential goods remains exempt from the restrictions. (Photo: CBP/Jerry Glaser)

The land borders between the United States, Canada and Mexico will remain closed to nonessential travel until at least Feb. 21.

U.S. Homeland Security announced the U.S.-Mexico-border closure extension on Tuesday. Commercial trucks will continue to move freely across the borders, as the movement of essential goods remains exempt from the restrictions. 

“We are working closely with Mexico & Canada to keep essential trade & travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus,” DHS said in a tweet. “DHS is working closely with our counterparts in Mexico and Canada to identify appropriate public health conditions to safely ease restrictions in the future and support U.S. border communities.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced Tuesday another 30-day extension of the closure of Canada’s border with the U.S. until Feb. 21.

The borders have been closed for nonessential travel since March to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

The restrictions have not directly affected cross-border freight volumes, which have recovered from their pandemic lows during the spring. 

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is the Cross-Border Mexico Reporter for FreightWaves.com. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a reporter and editor. He has worked for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas.

