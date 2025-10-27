US, China reach trade framework as Trump threatens 10% tariff on Canada

President Donald Trump said on Monday the U.S. and China have reached a framework for a new trade agreement just days before his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping — even as tensions with Canada flared over a new 10% tariff on imports.

Meanwhile, Mexico secured another extension for “a few more weeks” on a looming tariff deadline, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday.

Trade breakthrough with China

The U.S. and China have agreed to the framework of a trade deal that could be finalized when Trump and Xi meet later this week in South Korea, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The plan includes a final agreement over TikTok’s U.S. operations, a deferral of China’s tightened rare earth export controls, and the resumption of large-scale soybean purchases from the U.S.