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US Rail Freight Surges: Industrial Economy at 15-Year High?

FreightWaves Staff
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Rail freight numbers are telling a surprising story about the strength of the US industrial economy. With significant gains in carloads, intermodal, and specific commodities like steel and lumber, is the freight market witnessing a broad-based recovery? Editor Bill Stephens breaks down the latest AAR report, revealing record-breaking volumes and the factors driving this bullish trend. Find out how long this industrial renaissance could last.

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FreightWaves Staff