US Rail Freight Surges: Industrial Economy at 15-Year High?

Rail freight numbers are telling a surprising story about the strength of the US industrial economy. With significant gains in carloads, intermodal, and specific commodities like steel and lumber, is the freight market witnessing a broad-based recovery? Editor Bill Stephens breaks down the latest AAR report, revealing record-breaking volumes and the factors driving this bullish trend. Find out how long this industrial renaissance could last.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now