USA Truck, Penske Logistics deploy Trucker Tools technology solutions

Trucker Tools, which has already signed on several large transportation companies this year, has announced that USA Truck and Penske Logistics are both using its technology solutions.

USA Truck deployed Trucker Tools’ Smart Capacity platform that offers advanced, predictive digital freight matching and real-time capacity and load visibility for its freight brokerage team and network of truckload carriers. Penske is using the load-tracking solution.

Ryder (NYSE: R) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) have both integrated Trucker Tools technology into their operations this year.

George Henry, USA Truck senior vice president, said the Smart Capacity platform allows USA Truck to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its third-party carrier engagement, giving it access to a larger pool of independent truckload capacity, removing stale capacity data and automating processes to reduce unproductive manual work for USA Truck’s brokerage team.

“The reason we selected Trucker Tools came down to their immense carrier following utilizing their mobile app in the implementation process,” Henry noted. “Their carrier mobile app following is a tremendous advantage. The user interface for drivers and brokers are some of the most intuitive we have seen in the transportation industry.”

The Trucker Tools app offers predictive freight matching; load visibility; automated load tracking using the embedded GPS capabilities of a driver’s smartphone; digital document management; and “on-the-road” support features including real-time cheapest fuel and route optimizer, a truck stop guide, rest areas and overnight parking locator, weigh scales, maintenance shops, ETA calculator and DOT-certified medical facilities.

The company enables quick booking of loads through its Book-It-Now functionality, a one-click freight booking tool designed for truckers.

Launched in 2013, the Trucker Tools mobile driver app has been downloaded by more than 1 million truckers. Nearly 300 freight brokerages and 3PLs use its Smart Capacity digital freight-matching suite. Henry said these factors made the Smart Capacity platform a natural fit and powerful tool.

“[Trucker Tools] being one of the most downloaded platforms among drivers, it weaponizes our employees from an efficiency perspective,” Henry explained. “They can interact with more carriers, and we can put more loads in front of them that meet their preferences than ever before.”

Prasad Gollapalli, founder and CEO of Trucker Tools, said the Trucker Tools platform gives power to smaller carriers that often lack options and the ability to choose more profitable freight that fits their operating preferences. Real-time access to multiple available loads powered by advanced, predictive freight-matching software that considers driver history, equipment type, trends and preferences and continuously monitors truck location and availability is the key to getting the right options in front of the carrier at the right time, he said.

“For the broker, constantly presenting the right load and a positive relationship experience for the carrier incentivizes them to look for repeat business with that broker,” Gollapalli said. “Reducing the ‘hassle factor’ for the driver is a huge benefit, and that is enabled by mobile-based digital freight technologies designed with an in-depth understanding of the driver’s workplace needs and lifestyle.”

Penske adds tracking solution

Penske last week announced it would deploy Trucker Tools’ load-tracking solution. The solution includes geofencing technology that provides near real-time visibility of shipment arrivals and departures and provides electronic proof-of-delivery documentation, all on a smartphone.

“This new offering will allow us to remove much of the manual processes involved with truck shipment ETA, pickup and delivery,” explained LeAnne Coulter, vice president of freight management for Penske Logistics. “Now our network of carriers can safely concentrate on reaching their destinations in a timely manner. Our customers have really taken to these capabilities.”

Last week, Trucker Tools also announced that users of its platform could access instant quotes and insurance coverage through an integration with Loadsure, a cloud-based insurance provider.

One click on the Trucker Tools app puts brokers and truckers into the Loadsure platform, enabling in-state quotes for added cargo loss and damage protection plans, including “wraparound” coverage for spot or contract freight, Trucker Tools said.

“Brokers and carriers are often exposed to higher liability with loads that have insufficient coverage relative to their value,” said Johnny McCord, Loadsure’s chief executive, who noted that in today’s capacity-constrained environment, more overflow freight is hitting the spot market where brokers may end up utilizing unfamiliar carriers. “With the simple click of a button, Loadsure’s products add on-demand, per-load cargo insurance that helps reduce risk exposure, saving money and preserving cash flow.”

